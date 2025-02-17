Union Valley Apartments Resident David Pham checks his mail and talks about living and caring for his elderly mother at the Union Valley Apartments who participate in two U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA Rural Development RD Multifamily Housing programs that assists the property owners and residents, in Finleyville, PA, on Sept. 2, 2021.

Mr. Pham mentions excellent maintenance, low-rise showers for his mother to step into and sit down, and the smooth level sidewalks that make it easy for his mother to take a lap with her walker. The owner qualified for the RD currently holds the title through the Multifamily Housing Direct Loans program that provides affordable financing for projects in rural areas and is geared for low-income, elderly and disabled individuals and families as well as domestic farm laborers. Many of the residents qualify for the Multifamily Housing Rental Assistance program that provides payments to owners of USDA-financed Rural Rental Housing or Farm Labor Housing projects on behalf of low-income tenants unable to pay their full rent. Rental Assistance can only be provided for apartments in new or existing Rural Rental Housing and Farm Labor Housing financed properties. Payments are made on behalf of the tenants and become part of the property’s income, which pays operational expenses. The initial construction was supported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD program that provided a tax credit for the developer. USDA Photo Media by Daniel Blottenger. Original public domain image from Flickr