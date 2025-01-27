MEDITERRANEAN SEA. An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), as the Italian Horizon-class destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D 553) sails in formation with Ike in the Mediterranean Sea. Original public domain image from Flickr

The IKE Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield/ Released).