Transitioning to third generation, the family grows more than 100 varieties of specialty vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, baby greens, herbs. They continue to feature Asian produce, growing many varieties of Chinese cabbages, greens, and radishes. The farm has been operating and growing on Long Island for over 70 years. During this time the farm has evolved and survived through economic fluctuations, family loss and growth, local changes in demographics and changes in the nature of farming on Long Island. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).