Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagebarntractorfarm barnred barn public domainred tractorfarm tractor“cover crop”“high tunnel”Red harvester tractor sits on the Sang Lee Farms. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3285 x 4928 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCustomizable farm grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12432384/customizable-farm-grid-photo-collageView licenseA International Harvester tractor sits in a field near Sang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734946/photo-image-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314510/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseA member of Sang Lee Farms staff picks cabbage, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708578/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314261/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseA member of Sang Lee Farms staff picks lettuce, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708659/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314653/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseA member of Sang Lee Farms staff picks lettuce, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708499/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314652/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseFarm staff picking lettuce.Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731924/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314198/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseSang Lee Farms staff clean freshly picked Squash, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708615/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314260/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseSang Lee Farms Primary Manager Lucy Senesac and her team participate in the Westhampton Beach Farmers Market, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708510/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314202/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseRosemary plants at Sang Lee Farms. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733833/photo-image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314628/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseA member of the Sang Lee Farms staff harvests ginger, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735019/photo-image-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612871/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseRows of lettuce in Sang Lee Farms. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731891/photo-image-plant-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314280/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseA member of Sang Lee Farms staff picks lettuce, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021. (FPAC photo by Preston Keres).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708505/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314651/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseA member of the Sang Lee Farms kitchen staff prepares fresh whole wheat bread, in Peconic, New York, November 5, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735020/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314279/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseAsian Eggplant, vegetable picking. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731927/photo-image-plant-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314627/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735085/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314511/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseGreen parsley field. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731920/photo-image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314196/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseVarieties of specialty vegetables in the greenhouse. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732016/photo-image-public-domain-herbsFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613908/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735017/photo-image-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license3D farm girl holding little pig editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394680/farm-girl-holding-little-pig-editable-remixView licenseSang Lee Farms, in Peconic, New York, transitioning to third generation, grows more than 100 varieties of specialty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735084/photo-image-public-domain-herbsFree Image from public domain licenseFarming service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485051/farming-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHarvested pumpkins & squash. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731957/photo-image-public-domain-food-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030772/tractor-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseColorful peppers, vegetable background. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731994/photo-image-public-domain-redFree Image from public domain license