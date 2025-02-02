Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagefig tree public domainfig treefigleafplantfruitpublic domainfoodFig tree branch. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFig tree, fruit branch. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731874/photo-image-plant-public-domain-covidFree Image from public domain licenseBotany brand Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596046/botany-brand-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseKale, homegrown vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732032/photo-image-plant-public-domain-covidFree Image from public domain licenseFlower peaches border aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11699219/flower-peaches-border-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseWarren Blue grows a wide variety kale as well as fruit and other vegetables on his farm The Greener Garden Urban Farm LLC…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735060/photo-image-public-domain-covid-masksFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952427/bedroom-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreen tomato, unripe vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732116/photo-image-plant-public-domain-greenFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068222/home-decor-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseWarren Blue grows a wide variety kale as well as fruit and other vegetables on his farm The Greener Garden Urban Farm LLC…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708527/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915140/home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseChecking crops, farmer hands, unripe peppers. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732014/photo-image-plant-leaf-handsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower peaches frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708020/flower-peaches-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseUniversity of Maryland Extension Urban Farmer Field School holds an educational event at Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708534/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHousekeeping service Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204280/housekeeping-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseTomatoes grow in a high tunnel at Berry Goods Farm in Morristown, Indiana June 27, 2022. Berry Goods Farm is owned by Amy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071415/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licensePotted plants Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922594/potted-plants-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTomatoes grow in a high tunnel at Berry Goods Farm in Morristown, Indiana June 27, 2022. Berry Goods Farm is owned by Amy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071505/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruit element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978150/watercolor-fruit-element-set-remixView licenseTomatoes grow in a high tunnel at Berry Goods Farm in Morristown, Indiana June 27, 2022. Berry Goods Farm is owned by Amy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071432/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licensePlant care tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715781/plant-care-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTomatoes grow in a high tunnel at Berry Goods Farm in Morristown, Indiana June 27, 2022. Berry Goods Farm is owned by Amy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071502/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHouse plant care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769750/house-plant-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTomatoes grow in a high tunnel at Berry Goods Farm in Morristown, Indiana June 27, 2022. Berry Goods Farm is owned by Amy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071443/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHousekeeping service Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772062/housekeeping-service-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseIndiana High Tunnel (EQIP)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071731/indiana-high-tunnel-eqipFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807972/minimal-living-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTomatoes grow in a high tunnel at Berry Goods Farm in Morristown, Indiana June 27, 2022. Berry Goods Farm is owned by Amy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071420/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831555/minimal-living-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSquashes grow in the field at Berry Goods Farm in Morristown, Indiana June 27, 2022. Berry Goods Farm is owned by Amy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071662/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630434/minimal-living-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUniversity of Maryland Extension Urban Farmer Field School holds an educational event at Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734987/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBooks recommendation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773398/books-recommendation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBell peppers grow in a high tunnel at Berry Goods Farm in Morristown, Indiana June 27, 2022. Berry Goods Farm is owned by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071730/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFirst home Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308927/first-home-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseLettuce, leafy green vegetable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647398/lettuce-leafy-green-vegetableFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7645907/home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLettuce, vegetable patch.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647019/lettuce-vegetable-patchFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058786/home-decor-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseVegetable patch, farmer's hand planting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647457/vegetable-patch-farmers-hand-plantingFree Image from public domain license