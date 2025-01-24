rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gonzales Healthcare Systems Jane Johnson Women's Imaging Center where Radiology Technician Kristy Garcia uses a shadow test…
Save
Edit Image
mammographyhospital desk healthcaredesk medical3d medical machinemedical 3dmedical scan screenhospital scanscushion
Annual physical exam poster template, editable text and design
Annual physical exam poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539301/annual-physical-exam-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gonzales Healthcare Systems Jane Johnson Women's Imaging Center where Radiology Technician Kristy Garcia uses a shadow test…
Gonzales Healthcare Systems Jane Johnson Women's Imaging Center where Radiology Technician Kristy Garcia uses a shadow test…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732145/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Brain scan Instagram post template
Brain scan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13143993/brain-scan-instagram-post-templateView license
Radiology technician, Kristy Garcia uses a shadow test target to demonstrate how 3-dimensional (3D) mammography system…
Radiology technician, Kristy Garcia uses a shadow test target to demonstrate how 3-dimensional (3D) mammography system…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708714/photo-image-shadow-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Men's health screening Instagram post template
Men's health screening Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776705/mens-health-screening-instagram-post-templateView license
Cardiologists assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) perform a catheterization procedure using a C-arm X-ray…
Cardiologists assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) perform a catheterization procedure using a C-arm X-ray…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393876/free-photo-image-covid-19-medicine-technologist-health-doctorFree Image from public domain license
Brain scan poster template
Brain scan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819120/brain-scan-poster-templateView license
X-ray examination healthcare process
X-ray examination healthcare process
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17510854/x-ray-examination-healthcare-processView license
Annual physical exam Instagram post template
Annual physical exam Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052146/annual-physical-exam-instagram-post-templateView license
US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and US Policy Council Director Susan Rice, Congressman Bennie Thompson…
US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and US Policy Council Director Susan Rice, Congressman Bennie Thompson…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647558/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-2022Free Image from public domain license
Men's health Instagram post template
Men's health Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052094/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView license
Doctor analyzing patient X-ray.
Doctor analyzing patient X-ray.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18050402/doctor-analyzing-patient-x-rayView license
Robotic surgery blog banner template, editable design
Robotic surgery blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358707/robotic-surgery-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
An asian radiology technician standing in front a workstation computer hospital doctor.
An asian radiology technician standing in front a workstation computer hospital doctor.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14466807/photo-image-person-technology-hospitalView license
Robotic surgery Instagram post template, editable design
Robotic surgery Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358653/robotic-surgery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Doctor analyzing chest X-ray image.
Doctor analyzing chest X-ray image.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18050378/doctor-analyzing-chest-x-ray-imageView license
Robotic surgery story template, editable social media design
Robotic surgery story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358692/robotic-surgery-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
A radiologist dictates report on group of x-rays
A radiologist dictates report on group of x-rays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356571/radiologist-dictates-report-group-x-raysFree Image from public domain license
Innovation & medicine blog banner template, editable design
Innovation & medicine blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358703/innovation-medicine-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Doctor analyzing chest X-ray.
Doctor analyzing chest X-ray.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18050387/doctor-analyzing-chest-x-rayView license
MRI Instagram post template
MRI Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11032577/mri-instagram-post-templateView license
Dr. Franco Ermenegildo and Miss Sara Maffezzoli read the X-ray films
Dr. Franco Ermenegildo and Miss Sara Maffezzoli read the X-ray films
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431991/dr-franco-ermenegildo-and-miss-sara-maffezzoli-read-the-x-ray-filmsFree Image from public domain license
Medical technology Instagram post template, editable design
Medical technology Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966558/medical-technology-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
An asian radiology technician standing in front a workstation computer accessories electronics.
An asian radiology technician standing in front a workstation computer accessories electronics.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14466835/photo-image-person-technology-hospitalView license
Innovation & medicine Instagram post template, editable design
Innovation & medicine Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358651/innovation-medicine-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Technology science doctor adult.
Technology science doctor adult.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14218303/technology-science-doctor-adultView license
Innovation & medicine story template, editable social media design
Innovation & medicine story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358675/innovation-medicine-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Technology science doctor adult
Technology science doctor adult
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19565053/technology-science-doctor-adultView license
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
Health check-up poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695864/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
CT scan monitor
CT scan monitor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975220/scan-monitor-generated-imageView license
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template
Doctor's appointment Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052455/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Air Force. Hospital, Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, La: Interior view- X-Ray Clinic
U.S. Air Force. Hospital, Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, La: Interior view- X-Ray Clinic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472737/photo-image-hospital-medicine-personFree Image from public domain license
Health center Instagram post template, editable text
Health center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459331/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
CT scan monitor
CT scan monitor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975484/scan-monitor-generated-imageView license
Men's health package Instagram post template
Men's health package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776660/mens-health-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Doctor analyzing chest X-ray.
Doctor analyzing chest X-ray.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17298792/doctor-analyzing-chest-x-rayView license
Smart healthcare poster template, editable text and design
Smart healthcare poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490257/smart-healthcare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Examination of X-ray at Camp Drum, N. Y.
Examination of X-ray at Camp Drum, N. Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349563/examination-x-ray-camp-drumFree Image from public domain license
Medical technology poster template, editable text & design
Medical technology poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707021/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Doctor analyzing chest X-rays.
Doctor analyzing chest X-rays.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17298789/doctor-analyzing-chest-x-raysView license