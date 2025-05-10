Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegala dinnergalakamala harrisfine diningtable name carddinnerpresident white housepublic domain diningVice President Kamala Harris’ name card is seen at a dinner reception in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Professor Joachim Sauer Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCharity gala dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459546/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708877/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576460/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVice President Kamala Harris greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Vice President’s…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708734/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576456/charity-gala-dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden shows a photo to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708621/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576454/charity-gala-dinner-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePresident Joe Biden meets privately with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Oval Office of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708875/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable business card mockup on a dining tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826597/editable-business-card-mockup-dining-tableView licenseVice President Kamala Harris hosts a dinner for Democratic women governors, Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Vice…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648325/photo-image-flower-women-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379743/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIvanka Trump at the W20 Conference Gala Dinner. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761371/photo-image-public-domain-woman-glassFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633369/charity-gala-dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at Centro Nía childcare center, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708872/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787277/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708730/photo-image-public-domain-woman-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633371/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris talks to Soledad O’Brien during an interview for the BET Summit, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708829/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633370/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseState dinner with the President of France. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048694/photo-image-paper-gold-menuFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969416/charity-gala-dinner-editable-templateView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735150/photo-image-public-domain-person-2021Free Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787636/charity-gala-dinner-poster-templateView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in an interview on the NBC Today Show with anchor Savannah Guthrie Wednesday, Feb.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046102/photo-image-public-domain-person-tableFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787552/charity-gala-dinner-blog-banner-templateView licenseVice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks virtually at the National Bar Association, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735263/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787543/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-post-templateView license"We were at the G7 Summit in Krün, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel asked the leaders and outreach guests to make their way…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051229/image-public-domain-nature-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner, editable template for social media posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968928/charity-gala-dinner-editable-template-for-social-media-postView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a meeting on Native American Voting Rights Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the Vice…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708774/photo-image-phone-hands-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787570/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-story-templateView licenseVice President Kamala Harris goes over speech prep for a trip to Singapore in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708726/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner, editable template for social media storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969000/charity-gala-dinner-editable-template-for-social-media-storyView licenseVice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993953/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597806/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris participates in a head of state call with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708608/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969083/charity-gala-dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046038/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270251/charity-gala-dinner-instagram-post-templateView licenseVice President Kamala Harris makes calls and holds meetings in preparation for her upcoming trip to Singapore on Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708571/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license