Gonzales Healthcare Systems Jane Johnson Women's Imaging Center where Radiology Technician Kristy Garcia uses a shadow test target to demonstrate how this 3-dimensional (3D) mammography system quickly provides a fast digital breast tomosynthesis scan in seconds, and improving detection of anomalies at a much earlier stage, in Gonzales, TX. 