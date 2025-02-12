rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A forest hit by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
burnt treesouth lake tahoecaliforniatahoelake tahoeburnt forestwallpaperdesktop wallpaper
Lake Tahoe blog banner template, editable text & design
Lake Tahoe blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243232/lake-tahoe-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Caldor Fire. The Aravipa Hotshots work on the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…
Caldor Fire. The Aravipa Hotshots work on the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742175/photo-image-plant-fire-treeFree Image from public domain license
Lake Tahoe Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Lake Tahoe Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277477/lake-tahoe-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
A forest that was has not been fuels treated in Adventure Mountain, South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain…
A forest that was has not been fuels treated in Adventure Mountain, South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733802/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel deal blog banner template, editable text & design
Travel deal blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243266/travel-deal-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
South Lake Tahoe locals cheer, yell and blow horns to thank the firefighters for their support in protecting their homes…
South Lake Tahoe locals cheer, yell and blow horns to thank the firefighters for their support in protecting their homes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732248/photo-image-plant-light-fireFree Image from public domain license
Lake Tahoe poster template, editable text & design
Lake Tahoe poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277437/lake-tahoe-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A forest hit by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California.
A forest hit by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735307/photo-image-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Summer sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243212/summer-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Sky Fire. The Sky Fire on the Lassen National Forest in California burned actively through the night. Photo by Lassen…
Sky Fire. The Sky Fire on the Lassen National Forest in California burned actively through the night. Photo by Lassen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754115/photo-image-plant-art-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Lake Tahoe Instagram story template, editable social media design
Lake Tahoe Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243231/lake-tahoe-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Caldor fire aftermath in Greenville, California. Original public domain image from Flickr
Caldor fire aftermath in Greenville, California. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733789/photo-image-public-domain-nature-forestFree Image from public domain license
Adventure travel blog banner template, editable text
Adventure travel blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12191987/adventure-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Caldor Fire. The Aravipa Hotshots work on the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…
Caldor Fire. The Aravipa Hotshots work on the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742156/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Travel deal poster template, editable text & design
Travel deal poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277465/travel-deal-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5944352/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Lake Tahoe flyer template, editable text & design
Lake Tahoe flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277424/lake-tahoe-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
The Lake, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, CAL. (No.1028) by Carleton Watkins
The Lake, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, CAL. (No.1028) by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311731/the-lake-yosemite-valley-mariposa-county-cal-no1028-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Lake Tahoe email header template, editable design
Lake Tahoe email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277476/lake-tahoe-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Caldor Fire. Large helicopters drop water on the Caldor Fire in California. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…
Caldor Fire. Large helicopters drop water on the Caldor Fire in California. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754033/photo-image-fire-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lake Tahoe Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Lake Tahoe Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243227/lake-tahoe-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Cave Rock - Eastern Shore of Lake Tahoe, From the North. by Lawrence and Houseworth
Cave Rock - Eastern Shore of Lake Tahoe, From the North. by Lawrence and Houseworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14295846/photo-image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Summer sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243200/summer-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Lake - Yo Semite] / [Lake Ah-Wi-Yah, Yosemite] / [Mirror Lake and Mt. Watkins, Yosemite by Carleton Watkins
The Lake - Yo Semite] / [Lake Ah-Wi-Yah, Yosemite] / [Mirror Lake and Mt. Watkins, Yosemite by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275812/photo-image-plant-tree-forestFree Image from public domain license
Travel deal Instagram story template, editable social media design
Travel deal Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243256/travel-deal-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Yo Semite Falls (from the Upper House) 2477 ft. by Carleton Watkins
Yo Semite Falls (from the Upper House) 2477 ft. by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275643/semite-falls-from-the-upper-house-2477-ft-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Travel deal email header template, editable design
Travel deal email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277469/travel-deal-email-header-template-editable-designView license
An aerial photo of a small turquoise lake encircled by an evergreen forest. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…
An aerial photo of a small turquoise lake encircled by an evergreen forest. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304812/free-photo-image-abies-cc0-coastFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale flyer template, editable text & design
Summer sale flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277416/summer-sale-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Lago Heather. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
Lago Heather. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304690/free-photo-image-abies-cc0-cliffFree Image from public domain license
Travel deal flyer template, editable text & design
Travel deal flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277405/travel-deal-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Dams and Lake, Nevada County, California, Distant View by Carleton Watkins
Dams and Lake, Nevada County, California, Distant View by Carleton Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277344/dams-and-lake-nevada-county-california-distant-view-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale email header template, editable design
Summer sale email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277475/summer-sale-email-header-template-editable-designView license
MAY 16: Recently burned mountainKINGMAN, AZ - MAY 16: Burned trees -- pinyon and ponderosa -- cover the Hualapai Mountains…
MAY 16: Recently burned mountainKINGMAN, AZ - MAY 16: Burned trees -- pinyon and ponderosa -- cover the Hualapai Mountains…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071934/photo-image-plant-fire-skyFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale poster template, editable text & design
Summer sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277464/summer-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
C13 604 Mt. Thielsen (9,178 ft.) from Diamond Lake, OR. Original public domain image from Flickr
C13 604 Mt. Thielsen (9,178 ft.) from Diamond Lake, OR. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733858/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bucket list ideas blog banner template, editable text
Bucket list ideas blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777103/bucket-list-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tutokanula. Valley of the Yosemite. (The Great Chief) - "El Capitan" - Reflected in the Merced. by Eadweard J Muybridge
Tutokanula. Valley of the Yosemite. (The Great Chief) - "El Capitan" - Reflected in the Merced. by Eadweard J Muybridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276256/photo-image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain license
Adventure travel Instagram story template, editable text
Adventure travel Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12191989/adventure-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Idaho City Hotshot crew heads up the line. Skull Flat Fire, Beaver Ranger District. Photo Credits: Idaho City Hotshots.…
Idaho City Hotshot crew heads up the line. Skull Flat Fire, Beaver Ranger District. Photo Credits: Idaho City Hotshots.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034650/photo-image-tree-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license