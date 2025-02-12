Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)SaveSaveEdit Imageburnt treesouth lake tahoecaliforniatahoelake tahoeburnt forestwallpaperdesktop wallpaperA forest hit by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 3376 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLake Tahoe blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243232/lake-tahoe-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseCaldor Fire. The Aravipa Hotshots work on the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742175/photo-image-plant-fire-treeFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277477/lake-tahoe-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseA forest that was has not been fuels treated in Adventure Mountain, South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733802/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243266/travel-deal-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseSouth Lake Tahoe locals cheer, yell and blow horns to thank the firefighters for their support in protecting their homes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732248/photo-image-plant-light-fireFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277437/lake-tahoe-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA forest hit by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735307/photo-image-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243212/summer-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseSky Fire. The Sky Fire on the Lassen National Forest in California burned actively through the night. Photo by Lassen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754115/photo-image-plant-art-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243231/lake-tahoe-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCaldor fire aftermath in Greenville, California. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733789/photo-image-public-domain-nature-forestFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12191987/adventure-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCaldor Fire. The Aravipa Hotshots work on the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742156/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277465/travel-deal-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5944352/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277424/lake-tahoe-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Lake, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, CAL. (No.1028) by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311731/the-lake-yosemite-valley-mariposa-county-cal-no1028-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277476/lake-tahoe-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseCaldor Fire. Large helicopters drop water on the Caldor Fire in California. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754033/photo-image-fire-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243227/lake-tahoe-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCave Rock - Eastern Shore of Lake Tahoe, From the North. by Lawrence and Houseworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14295846/photo-image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243200/summer-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Lake - Yo Semite] / [Lake Ah-Wi-Yah, Yosemite] / [Mirror Lake and Mt. Watkins, Yosemite by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275812/photo-image-plant-tree-forestFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243256/travel-deal-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseYo Semite Falls (from the Upper House) 2477 ft. by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275643/semite-falls-from-the-upper-house-2477-ft-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277469/travel-deal-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseAn aerial photo of a small turquoise lake encircled by an evergreen forest. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304812/free-photo-image-abies-cc0-coastFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277416/summer-sale-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLago Heather. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304690/free-photo-image-abies-cc0-cliffFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277405/travel-deal-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseDams and Lake, Nevada County, California, Distant View by Carleton Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14277344/dams-and-lake-nevada-county-california-distant-view-carleton-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277475/summer-sale-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseMAY 16: Recently burned mountainKINGMAN, AZ - MAY 16: Burned trees -- pinyon and ponderosa -- cover the Hualapai Mountains…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071934/photo-image-plant-fire-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277464/summer-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseC13 604 Mt. Thielsen (9,178 ft.) from Diamond Lake, OR. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733858/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777103/bucket-list-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTutokanula. Valley of the Yosemite. (The Great Chief) - "El Capitan" - Reflected in the Merced. by Eadweard J Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276256/photo-image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure travel Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12191989/adventure-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIdaho City Hotshot crew heads up the line. Skull Flat Fire, Beaver Ranger District. Photo Credits: Idaho City Hotshots.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4034650/photo-image-tree-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license