President Joe Biden delivering remarks. Original public domain image from Flickr
Autumn playlist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397675/autumn-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Monday, July 19, 2021 in the State Dining Room of the White House.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708773/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the situation in Afghanistan, Monday, August 16, 2021 in the East Room of the White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708765/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Special president day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964709/special-president-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708876/photo-image-podium-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Veterans day, USA poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, November 15, 2021…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708576/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the funeral service of former Virginia Senator John Warner, Wednesday, June 23…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708716/photo-image-public-domain-mask-peopleFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616435/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Air Force personnel and their families, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 9…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708722/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708622/photo-image-podium-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Presidential election blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654040/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Wednesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647236/photo-image-face-flower-peopleFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on banning Russian energy imports as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654044/image-people-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Black history month Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739455/black-history-month-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on restoring protections for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652248/image-face-person-podiumFree Image from public domain license
Martin Luther King blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970807/martin-luther-king-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden signs the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733747/photo-image-paper-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the East Room of the White House.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653271/image-person-art-woodFree Image from public domain license
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in National Statuary Hall on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652082/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
3D shocked little boy, Halloween trick-or-treat editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457358/shocked-little-boy-halloween-trick-or-treat-editable-remixView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event commemorating the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647438/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Former President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an Affordable Care Act event with President Joe Biden, Tuesday, April…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654006/image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Sad love songs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397708/sad-love-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at IBEW Local 26 in Lanham…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073080/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Spring album Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443239/spring-album-instagram-post-templateView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653327/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Grocery store sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14879274/grocery-store-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks at a Congressional Gold Medal bill signing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708737/photo-image-public-domain-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
The perfect home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380607/the-perfect-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Milwaukee Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park on Labor Day, Monday, September 5…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072996/photo-image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license