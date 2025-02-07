Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)2SaveSaveEdit Imageamazon forestamazonforestamazon rainforesttree trunkrainforest public domainperutreeThe Amazon rainforest is often called “the lungs of the world”. It produces oxygen and stores billions of tons of carbon every year. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 792 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5467 x 3607 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStop deforestation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11989507/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Amazon rainforest is often called “the lungs of the world”. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732153/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseForest restoration trust poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613134/forest-restoration-trust-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Amazon rainforest is often called “the lungs of the world.” It produces oxygen and stores billions of tons of carbon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732155/photo-image-plant-public-domain-greenFree Image from public domain licenseBlack panther animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661398/black-panther-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRescue team, wildfire. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732247/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseForest restoration trust Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613135/forest-restoration-trust-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseYellow-spotted river turtle, Amazon wildlife. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732185/photo-image-public-domain-grass-turtleFree Image from public domain licenseForest restoration trust Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11989550/forest-restoration-trust-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePolka-dot tree frog, Amazon wildlife. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732255/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGorilla wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661444/gorilla-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFirefighters, rescue team hiking, forest fire. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732222/photo-image-public-domain-people-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling, coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661479/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseWomen picking leaves in the Amazon rainforest. May 15, 2014. (USDA Forest Service photo by Diego Perez) Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708720/photo-image-leaf-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseForest restoration trust blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613136/forest-restoration-trust-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMan holding gun in the Amazon rainforest. August 27, 2016. (USDA Forest Service photo by Diego Perez) Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708727/photo-image-public-domain-person-gunFree Image from public domain licenseRed squirrel rodent nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661712/red-squirrel-rodent-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseC13 604 Mt. Thielsen (9,178 ft.) from Diamond Lake, OR. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733858/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHunting jaguar leopard cheetah nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661963/hunting-jaguar-leopard-cheetah-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA forest hit by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732166/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRed squirrel animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661046/red-squirrel-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCedar Nursery Stump at Bedal, Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Photo taken by Anne Vassar June 23, 2020. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4074920/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Amazon animal element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144907/editable-amazon-animal-element-setView licenseThe world's oldest trees, Bristlecone Pines, in the Inyo National Forest, California. The trees range from 4,000 to 5,000…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3390963/free-photo-image-animal-bristlecone-trees-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseWoodland elf fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663279/woodland-elf-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA forest that was has not been fuels treated in Adventure Mountain, South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733802/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRainforest protection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713858/rainforest-protection-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrasshoppers in the fields. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733854/photo-image-plant-public-domain-cowFree Image from public domain licenseRed squirrel climbing tree animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661488/red-squirrel-climbing-tree-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBuffalo ranch, livestock. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733830/photo-image-public-domain-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseProtect rainforest Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713880/protect-rainforest-instagram-post-templateView licenseForest with Trail & Horse - Asahel Curtis. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076066/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest fairy fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664323/magical-forest-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWild pine, Tillandsia fasciculatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029370/wild-pine-tillandsia-fasciculataFree Image from public domain licenseStranded portal fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663416/stranded-portal-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHarvesting popcorn, farming process. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731968/photo-image-tree-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseMagical door fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663579/magical-door-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDecorated Christmas tree during daytime. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733860/photo-image-plant-tree-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Amazon animal element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145104/editable-amazon-animal-element-setView licenseThe world's oldest trees, Bristlecone Pines, in the Inyo National Forest, California. The trees range from 4,000 to 5,000…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3390962/free-photo-image-abies-bristlecone-trees-cc0Free Image from public domain license