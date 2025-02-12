Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)SaveSaveEdit Imagetahoepartycalifornia forest firelake tahoefire service partyfire.planttreeSouth Lake Tahoe locals cheer, yell and blow horns to thank the firefighters for their support in protecting their homes from the Caldor Fire. The locals gathered for several days near the Incident Command Post in South Lake Tahoe. 