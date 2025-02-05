rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ghanaian citizen receiving COVID-19 vaccine. Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
injectionsyringeghanaianpeoplepublic domainfingermedicalvaccine
Flu vaccine Instagram story template, editable text
Flu vaccine Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482673/flu-vaccine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733778/covid-19-vaccinationsFree Image from public domain license
Medical treatment, colorful 3d editable design
Medical treatment, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721210/medical-treatment-colorful-editable-designView license
Sheep vaccination, livestock farming. Original public domain image from Flickr
Sheep vaccination, livestock farming. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732127/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine poster template, editable text and design
Flu vaccine poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482600/flu-vaccine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
COVID-19 vaccination. Original public domain image from Flickr
COVID-19 vaccination. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733762/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Vaccination, colorful 3d editable design
Vaccination, colorful 3d editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721211/vaccination-colorful-editable-designView license
Livestock vaccination, farm industry. Original public domain image from Flickr
Livestock vaccination, farm industry. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732147/photo-image-public-domain-women-ag-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine blog banner template, editable text
Flu vaccine blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482556/flu-vaccine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic. Original public domain image from Flickr
COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732179/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Vaccine healthcare retro illustration, blue editable design
Vaccine healthcare retro illustration, blue editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11522152/vaccine-healthcare-retro-illustration-blue-editable-designView license
COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic. Original public domain image from Flickr
COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732168/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-peopleFree Image from public domain license
HPV vaccination Instagram post template, editable text
HPV vaccination Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737367/hpv-vaccination-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Covid-19 vaccine with syringe. Original public domain image from Flickr
Covid-19 vaccine with syringe. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733900/photo-image-hand-public-domain-covid-19Free Image from public domain license
Flu vaccine Instagram post template, editable text
Flu vaccine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737322/flu-vaccine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic. Original public domain image from Flickr
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733788/photo-image-public-domain-people-vaccineFree Image from public domain license
Experiment collage remix, editable design
Experiment collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810331/experiment-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Syringe hand drawn illustration.
Syringe hand drawn illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287413/image-vintage-public-domain-medicineView license
Biotechnology collage remix, editable design
Biotechnology collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196510/biotechnology-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Syringe png sticker, medical tool hand drawn illustration, transparent background.
Syringe png sticker, medical tool hand drawn illustration, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287330/png-sticker-vintageView license
Hand holding needle png, healthcare remix, editable design
Hand holding needle png, healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123887/hand-holding-needle-png-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
Syringe hand drawn clipart, medical tool illustration vector
Syringe hand drawn clipart, medical tool illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6287981/vector-sticker-vintage-public-domainView license
Vaccine healthcare retro illustration, yellow editable design
Vaccine healthcare retro illustration, yellow editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517743/vaccine-healthcare-retro-illustration-yellow-editable-designView license
Syringe drawing clipart, medical tool illustration psd
Syringe drawing clipart, medical tool illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6289001/psd-sticker-vintage-public-domainView license
Vaccine healthcare png sticker, illustration, transparent background
Vaccine healthcare png sticker, illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517344/vaccine-healthcare-png-sticker-illustration-transparent-backgroundView license
Syringe collage element vector
Syringe collage element vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988103/vector-cartoon-music-illustrationsView license
Vaccination Instagram story template, editable design
Vaccination Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308931/vaccination-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Syringe illustration.
Syringe illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9987722/image-cartoon-music-illustrationsView license
Health technology png element, editable collage remix design
Health technology png element, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810235/health-technology-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Syringe illustration psd
Syringe illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986871/psd-music-illustrations-public-domainView license
Hand holding needle, healthcare remix, editable design
Hand holding needle, healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123894/hand-holding-needle-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
Nurse holding an injection syringe
Nurse holding an injection syringe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1203168/aesthetic-injectionView license
Hand holding needle, healthcare remix, editable design
Hand holding needle, healthcare remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123896/hand-holding-needle-healthcare-remix-editable-designView license
Nurse holding syringe isolated image
Nurse holding syringe isolated image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830747/nurse-holding-syringe-isolated-imageView license
Vaccine healthcare retro illustration, blue editable design
Vaccine healthcare retro illustration, blue editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543497/vaccine-healthcare-retro-illustration-blue-editable-designView license
Nurse holding syringe collage element isolated image psd
Nurse holding syringe collage element isolated image psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892572/psd-hands-medicine-womanView license
Vaccination Instagram post template, editable design
Vaccination Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641437/vaccination-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Syringe png sticker, transparent background.
Syringe png sticker, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10094149/png-white-background-peopleView license
Vaccination blog banner template, editable design
Vaccination blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836817/vaccination-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Injection clipart, health illustration psd
Injection clipart, health illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6756615/psd-medicine-public-domain-handsView license