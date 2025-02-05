Oil spill mosaic pattern. Original public domain image from Flickr

April 19, 2016. Leonardo, New Jersey. Crude oil spilled on the water at Ohmsett forms an intricate mosaic of floating bands as it spreads and separates. Ohmsett – The National Oil Spill Response Research & Renewable Energy Test Facility - provides independent and objective performance testing of full-scale oil spill response equipment and marine renewable energy systems (wave energy conversion devices), and helps improve technologies through research and development. It is the largest outdoor saltwater wave/tow tank facility in North America and is the only facility where full-scale oil spill response equipment testing, research, and training can be conducted in a marine environment with oil under controlled environmental conditions (waves and oil types). Photo by: John Caplis, BSEE.