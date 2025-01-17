Centris varia, ZS PMax UDR, honeybee, closeup shot. Original public domain image from Flickr

Darn It! Another cool Centris (C. varia) from Costa Rica collected by Tim McMahon. I just don't intersect with these species often enough to have that many Centris stories in my bag sadly it has been over 5 years since I have been in Centris territory at all. Be that as it may there are over 200 species cluttering up Central and South America with splash over throughout the Caribbean, Florida, and the SW U.S. I will say that Tim has really upped his specimen game once he stopped hanging around with our "bees per minute" operation and started hanging out with the museum crowd. Very nicely done (but very slow)! Photo by Cole Cheng. All photographs are public domain, feel free to download and use as you wish. Photography Information: Canon Mark II 5D, Zerene Stacker, Stackshot Sled, 65mm Canon MP-E 1-5X macro lens, Twin Macro Flash in Styrofoam Cooler, F5.0, ISO 100, Shutter Speed 200. USGSBIML Photoshopping Technique: Note that we now have added using the burn tool at 50% opacity set to shadows to clean up the halos that bleed into the black background from "hot" color sections of the picture. Contact information: Sam Droege - sdroege@usgs.gov.