Cpl. Neil Picard acts as position safety officer for a Ghana Army soldier as he supervises the shooter’s course of fire for the Marine Corps’ Combat Marksmanship Program at the Jungle Warfare School in Ghana.

The theater security cooperation effort headed by Africa Partnership Station 2011 in the military-to-military exchange offered Marines and Ghanaian soldiers the opportunity to observe one another in an interactive exchange of ideas and cultures. , Lance Cpl. Timothy L. Solano. Original public domain image from Flickr