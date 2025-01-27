Tern colony at Baker Island

Photo by USFWS, Baker Island National Wildlife Refuge, part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, is a tiny ancient atoll that supports a diverse community of marine organisms including seabirds, marine mammals, turtles, fish, plants, corals, and other invertebrates.

Nesting and foraging seabirds dominate the landscape and seascape while sheer isolation and solitude help us see our place in the natural world.

The Pacific Remote Islands National Marine Monument is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world and protects over 400,000 square miles and seven national wildlife refuges on coral islands, reefs, and atolls. Original public domain image from Flickr