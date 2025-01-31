rawpixel
K-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridge
oak ridge manhattan projectnuclear plantvintage city photonuclearsceneryvintagepublic domainlandscape
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733490/aerial-k-25-building-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733381/k-25-from-top-quarry-hill-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain license
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Aerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970s
Aerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970s
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733469/aerials-oak-ridge-area-1970sFree Image from public domain license
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
Early Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridge
Early Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733531/photo-image-public-domain-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain license
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain license
K-25 1940s Oak Ridge
K-25 1940s Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734592/k-25-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Aerial Oak Ridge Hospital 1945
Aerial Oak Ridge Hospital 1945
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734579/aerial-oak-ridge-hospital-1945Free Image from public domain license
Last Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949
Last Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733365/last-pass-issued-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain license
Aerial of storage pad with drums K-25 Oak Ridge
Aerial of storage pad with drums K-25 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734708/aerial-storage-pad-with-drums-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733407/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain license