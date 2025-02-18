Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebasketballbasketball vintagepublic domain basketballvintage sportsportsvintagepeoplepublic domainBasketball competition. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3545 x 4516 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParasports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757529/parasports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736417/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682719/world-disability-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasketball Elks Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757532/world-disability-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736427/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-teamFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682728/world-disability-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseScarboro girls basketball team Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736305/scarboro-girls-basketball-team-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682710/world-disability-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMens Basketball Carbide vs AIT Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736314/mens-basketball-carbide-ait-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license3D teenage boy playing basketball editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458515/teenage-boy-playing-basketball-editable-remixView licenseBaseball Game Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733532/baseball-game-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472928/basketball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGolf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691311/basketball-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBoxing 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736423/boxing-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball showdown poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691413/basketball-showdown-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrange Crate Derby 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736387/orange-crate-derby-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039510/basketball-club-poster-templateView licenseShut Putter Edgar "Buddy" Duncan Oak Ridge HS 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736413/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473072/basketball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge Bombers Baseball Vs. Harlan 1948 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736430/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball week Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686214/basketball-week-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHigh School Track Meet Hurdles Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736393/high-school-track-meet-hurdles-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseHand shooting basketball, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779724/hand-shooting-basketball-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseSmall Boys Boxing Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736471/small-boys-boxing-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687967/basketball-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFootball MP's vs Air Base from Nashville Moore General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736453/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473103/basketball-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHigh School Boxing Match Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736434/high-school-boxing-match-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSports quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729965/sports-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseOak Ridge High School Football vs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736419/oak-ridge-high-school-football-vsFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039652/basketball-match-poster-templateView licenseGolf Course Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736336/golf-course-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804948/basketball-week-poster-templateView licenseBoxing Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736334/boxing-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575993/basketball-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaseball Game 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736349/baseball-game-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball coach coupon Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686024/basketball-coach-coupon-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736362/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license