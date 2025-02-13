rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Center Theater Oak Ridge 1944
Save
Edit Image
cinematheatercinema roomstagetheater stageauditoriumstage cinemacinema hall
Movie premiere poster template
Movie premiere poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579371/movie-premiere-poster-templateView license
Oak Ridge HS Auditorium 1951
Oak Ridge HS Auditorium 1951
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733489/oak-ridge-auditorium-1951Free Image from public domain license
Cinema festival Instagram post template, editable text
Cinema festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539750/cinema-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
GYM Class 1944 Oak Ridge
GYM Class 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738271/gym-class-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Showtimes blog banner template, editable text
Showtimes blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968971/showtimes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Business activity at Oak Ridge. Original public domain image from Flickr
Business activity at Oak Ridge. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3322827/free-photo-image-cinema-project-light-auditoriumFree Image from public domain license
Movie premiere Facebook story template
Movie premiere Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579372/movie-premiere-facebook-story-templateView license
Interior View of Oak Ridge School GYM Class 1944
Interior View of Oak Ridge School GYM Class 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738578/interior-view-oak-ridge-school-gym-class-1944Free Image from public domain license
Movie premiere blog banner template
Movie premiere blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579369/movie-premiere-blog-banner-templateView license
Oak Ridge High School Auditorium 1940s
Oak Ridge High School Auditorium 1940s
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734722/oak-ridge-high-school-auditorium-1940sFree Image from public domain license
Film festival poster template, editable text and design
Film festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514498/film-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Oak Ridge High School Auditorium 1940s
Oak Ridge High School Auditorium 1940s
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733492/oak-ridge-high-school-auditorium-1940sFree Image from public domain license
Movie night poster template, editable text and design
Movie night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514456/movie-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Barack Obama in Las Vegas speaks during a fundraiser for Sen. Harry Reid at Caesars Palace, May 26, 2009.
President Barack Obama in Las Vegas speaks during a fundraiser for Sen. Harry Reid at Caesars Palace, May 26, 2009.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050224/photo-image-person-room-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Movie premiere Instagram post template, editable text
Movie premiere Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499532/movie-premiere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Interior Flat Top House 1944 Oak Ridge
Interior Flat Top House 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734714/interior-flat-top-house-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Grove Hall Interior Oak Ridge 1948
Grove Hall Interior Oak Ridge 1948
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734575/grove-hall-interior-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain license
Movie premiere Instagram post template, editable text
Movie premiere Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924908/movie-premiere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Barack Obama and APEC leaders watch a cultural performance during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Welcoming…
President Barack Obama and APEC leaders watch a cultural performance during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Welcoming…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051384/photo-image-person-purple-roomFree Image from public domain license
Cinema festival Instagram post template, editable text
Cinema festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015101/cinema-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Modern auditorium equipped with the latest in multi-media equipment, including side and rear lighting that accommodates…
Modern auditorium equipped with the latest in multi-media equipment, including side and rear lighting that accommodates…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051605/photo-image-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Movie premiere poster template, editable text and design
Movie premiere poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743838/movie-premiere-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Interior of Flat Top House 1944 Oak Ridge
Interior of Flat Top House 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734762/interior-flat-top-house-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watch trailers Instagram post template, editable text
Watch trailers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539771/watch-trailers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Red auditorium, full audience. Original public domain image from Flickr
Red auditorium, full audience. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761367/photo-image-public-domain-people-interior-designFree Image from public domain license
Showtimes Instagram post template, editable text
Showtimes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929538/showtimes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
2018 EIA Energy Conference held on June 4-5, 2018 at the Washington Hilton Hotel. In attendance, were Senator King and FERC…
2018 EIA Energy Conference held on June 4-5, 2018 at the Washington Hilton Hotel. In attendance, were Senator King and FERC…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3325654/free-photo-image-classroom-screen-2018-audienceFree Image from public domain license
Movie premiere blog banner template, editable text
Movie premiere blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968973/movie-premiere-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Safety Fest Y-12 2018 Oak Ridge
Safety Fest Y-12 2018 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738211/safety-fest-y-12-2018-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Horror night Instagram post template, editable text
Horror night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499583/horror-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany participate in a joint press conference in the East Room of…
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany participate in a joint press conference in the East Room of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4049877/photo-image-plant-people-tableFree Image from public domain license
Free movie streaming poster template, editable text & design
Free movie streaming poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121776/free-movie-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Secretary of the U.S. Navy Ray Mabus addresses Marines and Sailors attached to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force while…
Secretary of the U.S. Navy Ray Mabus addresses Marines and Sailors attached to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force while…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319414/free-photo-image-crowd-theater-stage-auditoriumFree Image from public domain license
Cinema screen editable mockup, movie night
Cinema screen editable mockup, movie night
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163718/cinema-screen-editable-mockup-movie-nightView license
Vice President Pence at Christians United for Israel Washington Summit
Vice President Pence at Christians United for Israel Washington Summit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4049811/photo-image-person-roomFree Image from public domain license
Cinema festival Instagram post template, editable social media design
Cinema festival Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650909/cinema-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Vice President Pence at CPAC
Vice President Pence at CPAC
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050374/vice-president-pence-cpacFree Image from public domain license
Film & theater Instagram post template
Film & theater Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560495/film-theater-instagram-post-templateView license
Secretary Pompeo Delivers Remarks at Prestonwood Baptist Church
Secretary Pompeo Delivers Remarks at Prestonwood Baptist Church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046355/photo-image-person-room-buildingFree Image from public domain license