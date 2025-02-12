Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechimneynuclearfactory smoke chimneyindustrysmoking chimneycity industrialfactoryoak ridge manhattan projectK-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9119 x 11402 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPollution quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseCompleted Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseK-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseManufacturing industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614457/manufacturing-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733490/aerial-k-25-building-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558303/energy-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseK-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseRenewable energy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887330/renewable-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseAir pollution protest background, environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910715/air-pollution-protest-background-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseK-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution factory png sticker, hands destroying environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919697/png-abstract-activism-activistView licenseK-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution protest background, environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910719/air-pollution-protest-background-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseY-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain licenseAir pollution protest mobile wallpaper, environment remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910720/png-abstract-activism-activistView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseAir pollution protest HD wallpaper, environment remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910723/png-abstract-activism-activistView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseSmart factory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarly Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733531/photo-image-public-domain-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution protest background, environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917644/air-pollution-protest-background-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseShipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNLhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558432/energy-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGraphite Reactor Main Controls 1943https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733519/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain licenseAir pollution protest background, environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917643/air-pollution-protest-background-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseGraphite Reactor Main Controls 1943https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733407/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain licenseAir pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589979/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseWelding at K-25 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138219/energy-industry-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733469/aerials-oak-ridge-area-1970sFree Image from public domain licenseGreeenhouse gas emission Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486869/greeenhouse-gas-emission-instagram-post-templateView licensePeers Training Program Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseIndustry editable poster template, global warming designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492967/imageView licenseLast Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733365/last-pass-issued-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain licenseThe oil crisis Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486861/the-oil-crisis-instagram-post-templateView license" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution protest HD wallpaper, environment remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917655/png-activism-activist-aestheticView licenseDormitory Complex on Centeral Ave 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733496/dormitory-complex-centeral-ave-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license