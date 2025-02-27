Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagesecretoak ridge manhattan projectmanhattan projectbombatomicroomcontrol roomboard roomK-25 Control Board 1945 Oak RidgePK 25-15 DOE photo Ed Westcott 1945 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9484 x 7433 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEnergy industry Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482501/energy-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseK-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482493/energy-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482492/energy-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseK-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733381/k-25-from-top-quarry-hill-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514262/energy-industry-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCompleted Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVideo games Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357269/video-games-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseVideo games story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357532/video-games-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733490/aerial-k-25-building-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVideo games blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357531/video-games-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseEarly Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733531/photo-image-public-domain-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMeeting room's screen mockup, monitorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389913/meeting-rooms-screen-mockup-monitorView licenseK-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926992/business-people-planning-project-remixView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927116/business-people-planning-project-remixView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927031/business-people-planning-project-remixView licenseWelding at K-25 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927125/business-people-planning-project-remixView licenseY-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926971/business-people-planning-project-remixView licensePeers Training Program Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927068/business-people-planning-project-remixView licenseShipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNLhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926944/business-people-planning-project-remixView licenseGraphite Reactor Main Controls 1943https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733407/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927018/business-people-planning-project-remixView licenseGraphite Reactor Main Controls 1943https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733519/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927162/business-people-planning-project-remixView licenseLast Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733365/last-pass-issued-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926982/business-people-planning-project-remixView licenseAerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733469/aerials-oak-ridge-area-1970sFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926928/business-people-planning-project-remixView licenseThe Chapel on the Hill in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, a city with many secrets and a twisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042451/photo-image-churches-public-domain-cityFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people planning project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927151/business-people-planning-project-remixView licenseK-27 Control Panel Room 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738258/k-27-control-panel-room-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license