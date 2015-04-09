Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage airplaneairplanevintageaircraftvintage photovintage aircraft"Sunday Punch" Mitchell B-25 Bomber 1945 McGhee Tyson Air PortBomber given to the US Army Air Force by K-25 construction workers of West Oak Ridge Tennessee. 