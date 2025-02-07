Marine Debris Collected on Midway Atoll

Photo by Holly Richards/USFWS

At Midway Atoll, home to the world's largest albatross colony, thousands of pounds of marine debris collect on the shores every year.

The small community of researchers and workers who live on the island continually collect nets, plastic bottles, and other debris from the beaches of the atoll. But hauling the trash off the atoll, one of the most remote locations on the planet, is no easy task. Original public domain image from Flickr