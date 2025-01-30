rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
Save
Edit Image
factory chimneytennesseebuildingfactorypublic domainindustrialindustryphoto
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159027/melting-globe-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733381/k-25-from-top-quarry-hill-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159009/melting-globe-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
Pollution quote Facebook post template
Pollution quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174733/melting-globe-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734572/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain license
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158936/melting-globe-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589979/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain license
Melting globe png, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe png, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159485/melting-globe-png-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592546/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Greeenhouse gas emission Instagram post template
Greeenhouse gas emission Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486869/greeenhouse-gas-emission-instagram-post-templateView license
K-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridge
K-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
The oil crisis Instagram post template
The oil crisis Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486861/the-oil-crisis-instagram-post-templateView license
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Climate change quote Facebook post template
Climate change quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing industry Instagram post template, editable text
Manufacturing industry Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901145/manufacturing-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733490/aerial-k-25-building-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution factory png sticker, hands destroying environment remix, editable design
Air pollution factory png sticker, hands destroying environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919697/png-abstract-activism-activistView license
Early Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridge
Early Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733531/photo-image-public-domain-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Melting globe iPhone wallpaper, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe iPhone wallpaper, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159034/melting-globe-iphone-wallpaper-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733407/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain license
Melting globe iPhone wallpaper, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe iPhone wallpaper, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174735/melting-globe-iphone-wallpaper-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
Graphite Reactor Main Controls 1943
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733519/graphite-reactor-main-controls-1943Free Image from public domain license
Energy industry poster template, editable text and design
Energy industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12070665/energy-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Aerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970s
Aerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970s
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733469/aerials-oak-ridge-area-1970sFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution Instagram post template, editable text
Stop air pollution Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901218/stop-air-pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Energy industry poster template, editable text and design
Energy industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558303/energy-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Last Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949
Last Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733365/last-pass-issued-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain license
Smart factory Facebook post template, editable design
Smart factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11248754/smart-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
Welding at K-25 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Industry editable poster template, global warming design
Industry editable poster template, global warming design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492967/imageView license
Disassembly at Y-12 Plant Oak Ridge
Disassembly at Y-12 Plant Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736342/disassembly-y-12-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license