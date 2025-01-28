Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageposterpropaganda posterpropagandavintagevintage signgovernment posterpublic domain vintage postersignSigns at Graphics Department 1943 Oak RidgeOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 914 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9416 x 7169 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBillboard 1944 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733515/billboard-1944-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseSecurity Poster 1970 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733349/security-poster-1970-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseSecurity Poster Football 1972https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733472/security-poster-football-1972Free Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrove Hall Bowling Alley Oak Ridge 1948https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733423/grove-hall-bowling-alley-oak-ridge-1948Free Image from public domain licenseClimate change fire global warming poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228396/climate-change-fire-global-warming-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licensePhotographer Ed Westcott in his Office in Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736323/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546859/business-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMud Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733524/mud-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licensePeace bird poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713488/png-1968-animal-artView licenseBasketball competition. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733361/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView licenseFlood Streets Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733473/flood-streets-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseWe can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689016/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license"Sunday Punch" Mitchell B-25 Bomber 1945 McGhee Tyson Air Porthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733418/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear policy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719308/png-abstract-american-artView licenseBaseball Game Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733532/baseball-game-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseLight consumes coal poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseOak Ridge High School Cheer Leadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736489/oak-ridge-high-school-cheer-leadersFree Image from public domain licenseAngry monkey poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719078/png-angry-monkey-animal-artView licenseOak Ridge Football 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736435/oak-ridge-football-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCar protection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965452/car-protection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShut Putter Edgar "Buddy" Duncan Oak Ridge HS 1940shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736413/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718670/png-1986-america-americanView licenseK-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723548/png-america-american-flagView licenseSheep Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733422/sheep-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change fire global warming flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228386/climate-change-fire-global-warming-flyer-template-editableView licenseCenter Theater Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733370/center-theater-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseGlobal Warming Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911021/global-warming-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseRice Hembree Home 1942 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733392/rice-hembree-home-1942-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853337/energy-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHigh School Boxing Match Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736434/high-school-boxing-match-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBe different quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633023/different-quote-poster-templateView licenseTechnician With Manipulators ORNL Reactorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736488/technician-with-manipulators-ornl-reactorFree Image from public domain licenseData center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601671/data-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGolf Course Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736336/golf-course-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license