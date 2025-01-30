Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagethe manhattan projectpublic domainaerial view neighborhoodoak ridge manhattan projectmanhattanscenerybuildingcityAerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970sOak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 985 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 14060 x 11539 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCityscape poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287516/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733490/aerial-k-25-building-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287512/new-york-city-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseK-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287468/new-york-city-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoodland 1950 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733502/woodland-1950-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyline poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116569/city-skyline-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCompleted Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion & styles poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287526/urban-fashion-styles-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseK-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287597/new-york-city-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseK-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733381/k-25-from-top-quarry-hill-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseCityscape email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287565/cityscape-email-header-template-editable-designView licensePeers Training Program Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287576/new-york-city-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseWoodland Residential Section Air View Oak Ridge 1955https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733366/photo-image-public-domain-house-natureFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287487/cityscape-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLast Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733365/last-pass-issued-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion & styles email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287550/urban-fashion-styles-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseY-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain licenseOffice rental poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373473/office-rental-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseCityscape Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287631/cityscape-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion & styles flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287447/urban-fashion-styles-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseK-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCity vlog poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559806/city-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseNew York city Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243552/new-york-city-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseShipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNLhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain licenseCity skyline social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112823/city-skyline-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseJackson Square Area Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734771/jackson-square-area-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseCityscape Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243381/cityscape-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseK-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion & styles Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243406/urban-fashion-styles-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseK-25 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734592/k-25-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559820/real-estate-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseY-12 Aerial 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734658/y-12-aerial-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fashion & styles Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287614/urban-fashion-styles-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseNew Federal Office Building Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733458/new-federal-office-building-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license