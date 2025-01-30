rawpixel
Aerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970s
the manhattan projectpublic domainaerial view neighborhoodoak ridge manhattan projectmanhattanscenerybuildingcity
Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733490/aerial-k-25-building-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
K-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Woodland 1950 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733502/woodland-1950-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Completed Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
K-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
K-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733381/k-25-from-top-quarry-hill-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
Peers Training Program Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Woodland Residential Section Air View Oak Ridge 1955
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733366/photo-image-public-domain-house-natureFree Image from public domain license
Last Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733365/last-pass-issued-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain license
Y-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain license
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain license
K-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Welding at Prefab Shop K-25
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain license
Shipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNL
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain license
Jackson Square Area Oak Ridge 1947
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734771/jackson-square-area-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain license
K-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
K-25 1940s Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734592/k-25-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
Y-12 Aerial 1947 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734658/y-12-aerial-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license
New Federal Office Building Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733458/new-federal-office-building-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license