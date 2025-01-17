Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageoak ridge manhattan projectbuildingpublic domaincityroadarchitecturephotocc0Aerial K-25 Building 1947 Oak RidgeOak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9257 x 7238 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew York city Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443051/new-york-city-instagram-post-templateView licenseK-25 Aerial 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733357/k-25-aerial-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licensePhoto location Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443789/photo-location-instagram-post-templateView licenseK-25 from top of Quarry Hill Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733381/k-25-from-top-quarry-hill-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseArchitecture summit Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443677/architecture-summit-instagram-post-templateView licenseK-25 Control Board 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733396/k-25-control-board-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle vlog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727317/lifestyle-vlog-poster-templateView licenseK-25 Control Room 1946 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736436/k-25-control-room-1946-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCity vlog flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243272/city-vlog-flyer-template-editableView licenseK-33 interior K-25 Plant Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733434/k-33-interior-k-25-plant-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCity vlog poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243293/city-vlog-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseAerials of Oak Ridge Area 1970shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733469/aerials-oak-ridge-area-1970sFree Image from public domain licenseProject management poster editable template, modern business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7521520/imageView licenseWelding at Prefab Shop K-25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736357/welding-prefab-shop-k-25Free Image from public domain licenseProject management flyer editable template, modern business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7521525/imageView licenseCompleted Addition To Boiler Plant Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733406/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727325/lifestyle-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseEarly Construction of K-25 Steam Plant 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733531/photo-image-public-domain-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle vlog Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727321/lifestyle-vlog-instagram-story-templateView licenseY-12 Tennessee Eastman Plant Oak Ridge 1946https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733455/y-12-tennessee-eastman-plant-oak-ridge-1946Free Image from public domain licenseVaporwave urban background, city life designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523553/vaporwave-urban-background-city-life-designView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736448/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseCity tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945102/city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"The Calutron Girls" Y-12 Oak Ridge 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736352/the-calutron-girls-y-12-oak-ridge-1944Free Image from public domain licenseUrban lifestyle poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243294/urban-lifestyle-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseShipping Bottle Radioactive Isotopes ORNLhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733453/shipping-bottle-radioactive-isotopes-ornlFree Image from public domain licenseTravel blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735975/travel-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWelding at K-25 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736333/welding-k-25-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCity vlog Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243310/city-vlog-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseK-25 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734592/k-25-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVaporwave urban sticker, aesthetic gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397520/vaporwave-urban-sticker-aesthetic-gradient-designView licenseAerial of K-25 Plant 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734449/aerial-k-25-plant-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNew York City tour Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8182700/new-york-city-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePeers Training Program Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736492/peers-training-program-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseVaporwave urban background, city life designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523550/vaporwave-urban-background-city-life-designView licenseLast Pass Issued in Oak Ridge 1949https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733365/last-pass-issued-oak-ridge-1949Free Image from public domain licenseNew York Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443038/new-york-instagram-post-templateView licenseAerial of K-25 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734365/aerial-k-25-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseUrban lifestyle flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243285/urban-lifestyle-flyer-template-editableView licenseNew Federal Office Building Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733458/new-federal-office-building-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license