Edit ImageCropU.S. Naval Academy (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagewreath ceremonyplantpersonpublic domainsymbolphotowreathhumanWreath-laying ceremony at cemetery. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4673 x 3115 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAward laurel wreath accessories decoration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994406/award-laurel-wreath-accessories-decoration-element-set-editable-designView licenseSailors, midshipmen, U.S. Naval Academy alumni and family members participate in a Wreaths Across America event at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708648/photo-image-public-domain-person-familyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable laurel wreath crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15248920/editable-laurel-wreath-crown-design-element-setView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (December 10, 2021) Sailors, midshipmen, U.S. Naval Academy alumni and family members participate in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734935/photo-image-christmas-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517611/music-art-festival-poster-templateView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (December 10, 2021) Sailors, midshipmen, U.S. Naval Academy alumni and family members participate in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735002/photo-image-public-domain-family-grassFree Image from public domain licenseWedding organizer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397208/wedding-organizer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (December 10, 2021) Sailors, midshipmen, U.S. Naval Academy alumni and family members participate in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735038/photo-image-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517366/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseFrench Monument Wreath Laying Ceremony. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394726/free-photo-image-america-american-militaryFree Image from public domain licenseInvitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397213/invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe U.S. Naval Academy honored the life of Midshipman 1st Class John M. Johnson, from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394785/free-photo-image-apparel-badge-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseQueen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13148811/queen-poster-templateView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 18, 2020) The United States Naval Academy holds the fourth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400279/free-photo-image-2020-graduation-captain-cc0Free Image from public domain licenseSexual trauma poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13148557/sexual-trauma-poster-templateView licenseNavy Bulldog Mascot. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731916/photo-image-public-domain-dog-cuteFree Image from public domain license3D editable gay couple wedding remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12414167/editable-gay-couple-wedding-remixView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (Nov. 23, 2021) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen from an Engineering class launched their test rockets on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731914/photo-image-public-domain-rocketFree Image from public domain license3D editable gay couple wedding remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234841/editable-gay-couple-wedding-remixView licenseGraduation ceremony. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394683/free-photo-image-african-american-americaFree Image from public domain licenseGirl boss poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271091/girl-boss-poster-templateView licenseMidshipmen compete in the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association team racing nationals. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732043/photo-image-hand-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wedding grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12440902/customizable-wedding-grid-photo-collageView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 28, 2021) U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen of the Class of 2021 take the oath of office during their…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735041/photo-image-public-domain-person-officeFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526670/newlywed-couple-wedding-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 20, 2020) The United States Naval Academy holds the fifth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394718/free-photo-image-black-man-portrait-african-americanFree Image from public domain licenseQueen Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496209/queen-facebook-story-templateView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (February 17, 2021) Midshipmen, Faculty and Staff attend a Catholic service for Ash Wednesday.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394772/free-photo-image-ash-catholic-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseQueen Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496262/queen-instagram-post-templateView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (February 17, 2021) Midshipmen, Faculty and Staff attend a Catholic service for Ash Wednesday.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394792/free-photo-image-funeral-ash-catholicFree Image from public domain licenseBokeh Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520754/bokeh-effectView licenseANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 16, 2020) The United States Naval Academy holds the third swearing-in event for the Class of 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394727/free-photo-image-america-american-militaryFree Image from public domain licenseWedding, marriage, relationship Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452594/wedding-marriage-relationship-instagram-post-templateView licenseUSNA Museum Schoolhouse at Sea: The War of 1812 and the Chesapeake. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394719/free-photo-image-woman-america-americanFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed couple at wedding remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804227/newlywed-couple-wedding-remixView licenseThe United States Naval Academy Midshipmen play football against the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcons at Navy-Marine Corps…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733751/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding organizer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687470/wedding-organizer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaritone saxophone, closeup shot, musician. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732046/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149438/art-magazine-poster-templateView licenseUSNA Graduation and Commissioning 2021. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Midshipmen 2nd Class Krystyna Bartocci/Released).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708599/photo-image-celebration-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license