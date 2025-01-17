Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)SaveSaveEdit Imagenaturetahoenature californiacaliforniacalifornia forestlandscapelandscape californiaforestA forest that was has not been fuels treated in Adventure Mountain, South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 3376 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLake Tahoe Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277477/lake-tahoe-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseA forest hit by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732166/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277437/lake-tahoe-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLake and forest illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10164334/image-cloud-plant-skyView licenseLake Tahoe flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277424/lake-tahoe-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6052953/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277476/lake-tahoe-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5944352/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243227/lake-tahoe-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLake and forest clipart illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10164313/vector-cloud-plant-skyView licenseLake Tahoe blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243232/lake-tahoe-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseCave Rock - Eastern Shore of Lake Tahoe, From the North. by Lawrence and Houseworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14295846/photo-image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243231/lake-tahoe-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLake Tahoe (c. 1930s) by Emil O Jellinkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771141/lake-tahoe-c-1930s-emil-jellinkFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277465/travel-deal-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCaldor Fire. The Aravipa Hotshots work on the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe. Photo by Joe Bradshaw, BLM. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742175/photo-image-plant-fire-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277464/summer-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLake Tahoe, United States. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3299718/free-photo-image-abies-beach-blue-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277475/summer-sale-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseSouth Lake Tahoe locals cheer, yell and blow horns to thank the firefighters for their support in protecting their homes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732248/photo-image-plant-light-fireFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277416/summer-sale-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseClumps of evergreen trees on a lakeshore in Aspen. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3292279/free-photo-image-abies-cc0-coniferFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277469/travel-deal-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseAn aerial photo of a small turquoise lake encircled by an evergreen forest. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304812/free-photo-image-abies-cc0-coastFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277479/summer-sale-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Bakersfield Field Office includes the only Sequoia grove complex managed by the Bureau of Land Management.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398111/free-photo-image-animals-abies-acecFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277478/travel-deal-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseLago Heather. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304690/free-photo-image-abies-cc0-cliffFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277405/travel-deal-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5934464/photo-image-nature-mountain-iceFree Image from public domain licenseFreedom quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122384/freedom-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlacier Point, Yosemite National Park, California: panoramic view: section one. Photograph, ca. 1880.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016300/photo-image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243197/summer-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTenaya Canyon. Valley of the Yosemite (no. 35) by Eadweard J Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246468/tenaya-canyon-valley-the-yosemite-no-35-eadweard-muybridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556585/adventure-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKlebebände, Band 16, Seite 43, null by carl theodor reiffensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980824/klebebande-band-16-seite-43-null-carl-theodor-reiffensteinFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243242/travel-deal-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseYosemite Valley (Early Morning from Rock of the Moon) [No. 2] by Eadweard J Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248733/photo-image-plant-moon-treeFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243256/travel-deal-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTrillium Lake at the beginning of winter, Mt. Hood National Foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071917/photo-image-plant-sky-forestFree Image from public domain license