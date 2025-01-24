Edit ImageCropU.S. Forest Service (source)1SaveSaveEdit ImageoregonlandscapelakeplanttreeforestblacknatureC13 604 Mt. Thielsen (9,178 ft.) from Diamond Lake, OR. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 659 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3091 x 1697 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546316/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseTwo donkeys at the Bridal Veil lumber company near Palmer. OR. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075404/photo-image-tree-plant-houseFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710935/murder-mystery-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseMote Mts. from Echo Lake. [White Mountain] by John B Heywoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14293423/mote-mts-from-echo-lake-white-mountain-john-heywoodFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331546/nature-holiday-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseCast Lake Mt Hood National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4074826/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred lake backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12164014/editable-blurred-lake-backdropView licenseeagle creek in water. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075458/photo-image-tree-plant-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseSwan couple animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661681/swan-couple-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseOld Growth Stand, Mt Hood National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075903/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film frame mockup, dark forest editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9767632/instant-film-frame-mockup-dark-forest-editable-designView licenseDouglas County, Oregon. Detail of fir trees by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151156/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSun sets over the mountains editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13820177/sun-sets-over-the-mountains-editable-design-community-remixView licenseTillamook burn, Tillamook County, Oregon. See caption for 70681-D by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151659/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546711/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseA forest hit by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732166/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLake Tahoe Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277477/lake-tahoe-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109180/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseWorld forest day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612470/world-forest-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnag Cutting near Larch Mtn, Mt Hood NF, OR 1943. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073266/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546702/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseAbove the Flume, Looking down, Franconia Mts., N.H. by Edward Bierstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14286819/above-the-flume-looking-down-franconia-mts-nh-edward-bierstadtFree Image from public domain licenseMoon & mountain aesthetic backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476713/moon-mountain-aesthetic-backgroundView licenseRoad above Government Camp. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075405/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseDeer animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661146/deer-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMt Hood National Forest, Collins Lake. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075011/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseDeer & lake wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661071/deer-lake-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Klamath Falls, Oregon. Picnickers at city park] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151336/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseDeers & lake wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661175/deers-lake-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Loading logs on flatcar by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152439/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDeer wildlife animal mammal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661055/deer-wildlife-animal-mammal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseGanoga Lake (c. 1895) by William H Rauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051172/ganoga-lake-c-1895-william-rauFree Image from public domain licenseDeer antler wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661261/deer-antler-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Klamath Falls, Oregon. Picnickers at city park] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151331/image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseDeers animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661213/deers-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRoad plowed to Timberline Lodge, Mt Hood National Forest 1930's. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075398/photo-image-tree-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseDeer wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661155/deer-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseEcho Lake near Conway [Wales]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306872/echo-lake-near-conway-walesFree Image from public domain licenseDeer animal mammal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661172/deer-animal-mammal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseTimberline Lodge, old magic mile chairlift, Mt Hood National Forest 1973. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073220/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain license