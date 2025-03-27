USCGC Polar Star visit to Lyttleton, December 29, 2017

U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) POLAR STAR (WAGB-10), made a port call at Lyttelton on its way to complete its seasonal operations in support of the National Science Foundation-managed U.S. Antarctic Program. Charge d'Affaires Susan Niblock was in Christchurch to welcome the U.S. Coastguard crew. "The last time the #PolarStar was in Christchurch, the U.S. Navy lent a hand with the Port Hills fires. While they're here this time, they'll assist the fire service in replanting some of the destroyed vegetation". Original public domain image from Flickr