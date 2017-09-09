9-11 Firefighters Memorial Stairclimb, 11 September, 2019

Every year since 2009, the Auckland 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb has been organised by Tony Scott. Recognising the camaraderie shared by firefighters all over the world, Mr Scott conceived of the commemoration following the 2009 cool store fire in Tamaheree, Hamilton, in which several New Zealand firefighters lost their lives. It has grown with each passing year and has been based at the Sky Tower since 2015. Original public domain image from Flickr