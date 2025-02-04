The Memorial Service for the 2011 Christchurch Earthquake held at North Hagley Park.

U.S. Ambassador Huebner's Blog:



I am in Christchurch participating in services marking the one-year anniversary of the tragic February 22, 2011 earthquake. I have been joined by several of my American colleagues including Al Dwyer from USAID, who headed the large US disaster response team that quickly airlifted into Christchurch to assist with search and rescue operations. I asked Al to return to New Zealand to lead our delegation with me because of the critical role he played in the days immediately following the quake.



Yesterday I attended the unveiling of the Tomb of the Unknowns. This morning Al and I participated in a commemoration service at Latimer Square, on the spot where the American and other working USAR teams camped last February. I then spoke at the opening of a commemorative garden in Christchurch’s beautiful Botanic Gardens, one of my favorite places in the city. And now, as I record this introduction, Al and I are walking to Hagley Park for the main civic service of remembrance. Original public domain image from Flickr