Wreath Laying at the National War Memorial, June 14, 2012

2012 marks the 70th anniversary of the arrival of American forces in New Zealand during WWII. With so few veterans left the Embassy has decided this is an important anniversary to commemorate and will be marking it with a series of events during May and June this year. This will include Memorial Day events, a visiting Marine Corps historian, official NZ Government commemorations and the visit of a Marine Corps band.Original public domain image from Flickr