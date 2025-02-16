U.S. Coast Guard Digs a New Garden for House of Hope

Crewmembers from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Rush paid a visit to the Samoa Victim Support Group’s House of Hope on Thursday morning to build them a new vegetable garden.



In partnership with Soil Health Pacific, the crewmembers were able to nearly double the size of the existing garden. The team built a new pig fence with durable steel posts, and stocked the garden with cabbage, egg plants, cucumbers, capsicum, tomatoes, and beans



CGC Rush Commanding Officer Dante Vinciguerra said it was a privilege for him and his crew to help out at the House of Hope.



“Community service projects like this are just as beneficial and enriching to us as it is to the recipients,” he said.



The garden will now be a regular source of fresh vegetables for the 50-plus children who live at the shelter. It will also be a place of learning for the older children at the shelter, as they will be responsible for care and maintenance of the garden.



As part of their visit, the Coast Guard also donated fifteen boxes of hygiene supplies to the shelter, filled with much needed items such as mouthwash, soap, baby wipes and wash, panty liners, dental floss, and band aids.



The U.S. Embassy was also on hand to donate a box of children's books to the shelter on behalf of the Samoa Passage research scientists, known as the Wave Chasers, who visited Samoa earlier this year and spent time with the SVSG children.