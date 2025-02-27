NFL Star Paul Soliai Foundation Samoa Tour 2015

The Embassy is proud to host four top NFL stars - Paul Soliai, Isaako Aaitui, Samson Satele and Olivier Vernon - from the Paul Soliai Foundation. They are visiting Samoa February 27 - March 6, 2014 and are visiting schools, and meeting with government officials. Their visit is to promote the positive pathways sports can provide - from education opportunities to a healthier lifestyle. Both Soliai and Aaitui grew up in Samoa and they were the first current NFL stars to visit Samoa when they came to visit in 2014. Original public domain image from Flickr