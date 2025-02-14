NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson's talk at the Auckland War Memorial Museum - July, 7, 2012

My Life as an Astronaut



7 Jul 12



Sat 2pm



Auditorium



Come along to the Museum and hear current NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson talk about the more colourful details of life-in-space.



What is life inside a space station really like? Does space flight really feel like flying? As a veteran of three space flights totaling 42 days in orbit, Wilson is talking from experience.



Selected by NASA in April 1996, Wilson went on to complete two years of training and evaluation before finally qualifying for her first flight assignment as a mission specialist.



Expert Sessions run for approx. 30-45 mins.



Children 7 years and over welcome.



United States of America Embassy



Image credit: NASA. Original public domain image from Flickr