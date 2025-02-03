USA vs Black Sticks series final

US Chargé d’Affaires Candy Green was in Clareville, Carterton on Sunday October 26, to cheer on the US Women’s National field hockey team in the final deciding match in the USA vs New Zealand Black Sticks Women series. Blacks Sticks Women led the match 1-0 until the third quarter with a goal scored by Gemma Flynn, when Team USA scored three goals in five minutes (goals scorers: Paige Selenski, Lauren Pfeiffer and Melissa Gonzalez). After a close series, the USA won the match 3-1, clinching the series with an overall 3-2 score. The match marked a 100th cap for US defender Julia Reinprecht, and a 50th cap for New Zealand striker Sophie Cocks. Original public domain image from Flickr