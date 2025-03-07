US Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band in New Zealand 2011

Under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Michael Smith, the Marine Forces Pacific Band performs at over 400 commitments each year. From ceremonies to parades, the band is as entertaining as it is regal. Their mission is to enhance the lives of our military and civilian communities through quality musical performance.



Times and Places of the Performances:



New Plymouth:



10th September: The band appeared on TVNZ's Saturday Breakfast show at 8:20am.



10th September: Parade from Bellringer Pavillion in Pukekura Park to the Taranaki International Village – Marching band.



10th September: Performance at the International Village - Show Band.



11th September: Performance at the International Village – Show Band.



15th September: Performance at the International Village – Show Band.



Pukekura Park:



13th September: Pukekura Park at 7pm.



Stratford:



September 13th: At the Stratford War Memorial Hall.



Hawera:



September 14: Hawera – Concert on 14 September at Hawera Memorial Theatre



Wellington:



16th September: Old St. Paul’s – Concert Band. Performance at 5:30pm 16 September at Old St. Paul’s Cathedral, 34 Mulgrave St., Thorndon, Wellington.



17th September: Wellington FanZone – Show Band & Party Band. Performance from 12-2pm at Wellington Fanzone – beside Wharewaka on Wellington waterfront.



US Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band in New Zealand 2011. Original public domain image from Flickr