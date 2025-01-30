rawpixel
Vice President Biden visit to New Zealand, July 20-21, 2016.Original public domain image from Flickr
Anzac day Instagram post template
Vice President Biden visit to New Zealand, July 20-21, 2016. Original public domain image from Flickr
Anzac day poster template
Official portrait of Vice President Joe Biden in his West Wing Office at the White House, Jan. 10, 2013.
Anzac day poster template
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in between meetings to discuss the ongoing…
New Zealand travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable design
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, March 5, 2013.
New album poster template, editable text
Vice President Biden Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue Opening Session
New album, editable flyer template
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden wait in the Green Room of the White House prior to a meeting with U.S.…
New album email header template, editable text and design
President Barack Obama embraces Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office after a meeting on the budget, April 8, 2011.
New album Twitter ad template, editable design
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden share a laugh in the Oval Office July 21, 2014.
New Zealand travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable design
President Barack Obama jokes with Vice President Joe Biden backstage before the STOCK Act signing event in the Eisenhower…
New album Facebook ad template, editable text & design
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden ride in the motorcade from the White House to the Ronald Reagan Building…
PNG element New Zealand travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable design
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to essential and frontline workers and military families attending the Fourth of July…
New album blog banner template, customizable design
President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, signs H.R. 1319, the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021”…
New album Instagram story template, editable design & text
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden react during a lighter moment at the daily economic briefing in the Oval…
NZ National Day Instagram post template, editable text
President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden in the Green Room of the White House prior to the signing…
Visit New Zealand poster template, editable text and design
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for a photo as they ride in the Presidential limousine from Emory…
Travel insurance Instagram post template, editable design
President Barack Obama, with Vice President Joe Biden, conducts a conference call with Rob Nabors, Deputy Chief of Staff for…
Anzac day Facebook story template
President Visit to NIFC. On September 21, 2021, President Joe Biden visited the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise…
Anzac day Instagram post template
President Biden Delivers Remarks to State Department Employees
Visit New Zealand Facebook post template, editable design
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have lunch on the patio outside the Oval Office, Aug. 30, 2012.
Anzac day Instagram post template
Sept. 7, 2012: "The President and Vice President share a laugh before a campaign rally together in Portsmouth, N.H."
