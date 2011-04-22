ANZAC Day 2011 - U.S. Marines helping on Poppy Day 2011

The Embassy’s Marines joined their New Zealand and Australian counterparts on the streets of Wellington on Poppy Day; the morning of Thursday 21 April, 2011.



ANZAC Day statement from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton:



ANZAC Day



Hillary Rodham Clinton



Secretary of State



Washington, DC



April 22, 2011



On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I am pleased to send best wishes to the people of Australia and New Zealand on ANZAC day this April 25.



During my trip last year to Australia and New Zealand I saw firsthand the courage of your two nations as you continue to meet adversity with determination and resilience. As we salute the ANZAC spirit and celebrate its foundation, we are reminded of the strength of your countries and we honor those who fight for peace, progress and prosperity around the world. This day of remembrance is a tribute to your character and the depth of your partnership. Our thoughts are with all Anzacs who are serving, those who have served, those who have given their lives and their families.



The United States is your partner and we will continue to stand with you in support of freedom and democracy around the world. As the Ode of Remembrance says, “At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them.” Original public domain image from Flickr