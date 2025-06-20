Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesolar panelspublic domainfreephotocc0creative commons 0imagecreative commonsPowerhouse Six 1 Megawatt Solar Array ETTP Oak Ridge 201616-056-8553 DOE photo Lynn Freeny 3-17-2016 ETTP Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 780 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 3900 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSolar power ETTP 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734317/solar-power-ettp-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSolar energy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835060/solar-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSolar power ETTP 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734706/solar-power-ettp-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSolar energy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719333/solar-energy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEM work on K-27 at ETTP Oak Ridge 2016https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734832/work-k-27-ettp-oak-ridge-2016Free Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuzzards birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734380/buzzards-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSolar Power ETTP 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733495/solar-power-ettp-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseRenewable power Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618542/renewable-power-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction at ETTP Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734571/construction-ettp-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseGreen energy blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665551/green-energy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEM work on K-27 at ETTP Oak Ridge 2016https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738250/work-k-27-ettp-oak-ridge-2016Free Image from public domain licenseClean energy png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711227/clean-energy-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseETTP Last Super shipment 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738267/ettp-last-super-shipment-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSolar panel element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006518/solar-panel-element-set-editable-designView licenseSolar panels ETTP Oak Ridge 2016https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733348/solar-panels-ettp-oak-ridge-2016Free Image from public domain licenseGreen energy blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662610/green-energy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNew Heritage Center Sign at ETTP Oak Ridge 2013https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734700/new-heritage-center-sign-ettp-oak-ridge-2013Free Image from public domain licenseCreative mindset seminar Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740774/creative-mindset-seminar-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseETTP Reindustrialization Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734551/ettp-reindustrialization-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSolar energy blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719331/solar-energy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseETTP Billboard 2015 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734354/ettp-billboard-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSolar energy Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719334/solar-energy-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseETTP sign 2006 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734743/ettp-sign-2006-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAn empty room Facebook post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19074758/empty-room-facebook-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue jay birdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734463/blue-jay-birdFree Image from public domain licenseGreen energy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378565/green-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-27 D & D Works Begins at ETTP 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738262/k-27-works-begins-ettp-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseThe future is green Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761697/the-future-green-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRSI Brightfield 1 solar array at East Tennessee Technology Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734495/photo-image-public-domain-freeFree Image from public domain licenseSolar energy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934463/solar-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-27 Demolition 2016 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734424/k-27-demolition-2016-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSolar panel element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006640/solar-panel-element-set-editable-designView licenseEM Bld 2000 ETTP 2012 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734675/bld-2000-ettp-2012-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAlternative energy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441622/alternative-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseK-27 ETTP Switch Yard 2015 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734567/k-27-ettp-switch-yard-2015-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSolar panel element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006517/solar-panel-element-set-editable-designView licenseK-27 ETTP Switch Yard 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734479/k-27-ettp-switch-yard-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license