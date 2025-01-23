Faith Anema harvests zucchini at Perkins' Good Earth Farm July 2, 2021.

The farm grows a variety of produce year-round to supports its more than 200 member CSA. Perkins’ Good Earth Farm is a certified organic farm and Dan and Julie Perkins practice regenerative agriculture including no-till and cover crops. They have enrolled in multiple CRP, CSP and EQIP contracts through NRCS and FSA to plant wildlife habitat and wind buffers and hedgerows, construct high tunnels and assist with their organic certification. (NRCS Photo by Brandon O'Connor). Original public domain image from Flickr