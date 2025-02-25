Class of 2023 2 for 7 Signing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 20, 2021) Midshipmen 2nd Class from the United States Naval Academy sign their "2 for 7" agreements, committing to seven years of service to their country: Two more years of a demanding academic schedule followed by five years in the Navy or Marine Corps. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the US. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr