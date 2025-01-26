rawpixel
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House, Sunday, July 4…
Fireworks background, New Year's Eve design
First Lady Jill Biden and Queen Rania of Jordan look out over the South Lawn of the White House and the Washington Monument…
Fireworks background, New Year's Eve design
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn for a tree planting ceremony, Monday, October 24, 2022…
New Year celebration fireworks background editable design
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk along the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel and Estate for the G7 welcome…
Children and fireworks phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for an official photo with Queen Elizabeth II in the Grand Corridor of…
Children watching fireworks, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the Kennedy Center Honors celebrating the 44th Honorees, Sunday…
Happy New Year Instagram post template
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney participate in a tree planting ceremony in…
Childish zombie spooky halloween remix, editable design
President Joe Biden claps during a clean car event Thursday, August 5, 2021 on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official…
Children watching fireworks, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
President Barack H. Obama, center, and first lady Michelle dance during a performance by Jennifer Hudson at the Commander in…
Visit Italy poster template
President Joe Biden stands with Commander while awaiting First Lady Jill Biden’s departure, Monday June 6, 2022, on the…
Party invitation poster template, editable design
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, November 21…
Children watching fireworks, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden cross the South Lawn to participate in a tree planting ceremony, Monday…
Watercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable remix design
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and…
Watercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable desktop wallpaper design
President Joe Biden, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron wave from…
Watercolor festive Venice, Italy, editable remix design
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participate in a tree planting ceremony with gold star family members on…
Happy Easter poster template, editable text and design
Marine One, carrying First Lady Jill Biden, departs the South Lawn of the White House Thursday, July 29, 2021, en route to…
Margarita cocktail, Summer vacation, editable aesthetic illustration
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stand for the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center Honors celebrating the…
Bokeh Light Effect
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House en route to Joint Base…
Bonfire night Facebook post template
Marine One approaches the South Lawn of the White House on October 11, 2021, after President Biden and First Lady Jill…
Party night Instagram story template, editable text
The Swiss Guard line up for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s arrival at the Vatican, Friday, October 29.…
Party night Instagram post template, editable text
Marine One, carrying President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House Friday…
