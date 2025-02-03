Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage schooloak vintageoak ridgeoakhigh schoolblack white photoschoolforestCivil Defense Air Raid Drill Highland View School 1953 Oak Ridge8934-8 DOE photo Ed Westcott 4-9-1953 Oak Ridge Tennessee. 