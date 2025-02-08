rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Combat War Vet at Stay On The Job Rally 1944 Oak Ridge
Save
Edit Image
world war 2black whiteblack and whiteworld war ii menww2public domain black and white ww2personman
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Combat War Vets at J.A. Jones Construction Co. "Stay on the Job" Rally 1944 Oak Ridge
Combat War Vets at J.A. Jones Construction Co. "Stay on the Job" Rally 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738303/photo-image-public-domain-people-retroFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717960/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
V-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridge
V-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736325/photo-image-face-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
"V.J." Day - Jackson Square Oak Ridge War Ends
"V.J." Day - Jackson Square Oak Ridge War Ends
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736487/vj-day-jackson-square-oak-ridge-war-endsFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718515/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridge
" Stay on the Job" Ralley at K-25 by J.A. Jones Construction Co. 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736318/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717871/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beachFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War II
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734754/billboard-oak-ridge-during-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War II
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734709/billboard-oak-ridge-during-world-warFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War II
Billboard Oak Ridge During World War II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738557/billboard-oak-ridge-during-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
American Negro nurses, commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, limber up their muscles in an early…
American Negro nurses, commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, limber up their muscles in an early…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765678/photo-image-vintage-women-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640798/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A…
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717891/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beachFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…
A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717972/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, by Joe Rosenthal.
Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, by Joe Rosenthal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718054/raising-the-flag-iwo-jima-joe-rosenthalFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…
Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718080/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-worldFree Image from public domain license
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945Free Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
War Vet George Brown J.A. Jones Paint Shop 1944 Oak Ridge
War Vet George Brown J.A. Jones Paint Shop 1944 Oak Ridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738406/photo-image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630200/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…
A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718072/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license