Edit ImageCrop85SaveSaveEdit Imagevintageretroretro womanvintage swimwear womanvintage swimblack and whitevintage photo womanphoto swimmingSwimming Pool- Louise Cox, Vilma Strange, and Marilyn Angel 1946 Oak Ridge1687-6 DOE photo Ed Westcott 5-9-1946 Oak Ridge Tennessee. 