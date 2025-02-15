Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagebasketball vintagepublic domain basketballbasketball gamebasketballsport vintagevintage photo sportsblack basketballbasketball photoMens Basketball Carbide vs AIT Oak Ridge3354-12w DOE photo Ed Westcott 3-20-1947 Oak Ridge Tennessee. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 947 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7456 x 5886 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGame day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397171/game-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736417/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575993/basketball-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasketball Elks Clubhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736348/basketball-elks-clubFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575935/basketball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNight Baseball Game 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736439/night-baseball-game-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576009/basketball-match-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseBaseball Game on Play Ground for Recreation Welfare Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736330/photo-image-vintage-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397156/basketball-match-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736317/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764381/basketball-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736362/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball tournament poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764433/basketball-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHigh School Boxing Team Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736363/high-school-boxing-team-oak-ridge-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBasketball club logo, editable sports template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13693995/basketball-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738396/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-1947Free Image from public domain licenseBasketball showdown post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639331/basketball-showdown-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJean Harampolis Playing Badminton Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736478/jean-harampolis-playing-badminton-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473538/basketball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGolf Driving Range 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736463/golf-driving-range-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691311/basketball-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOak Ridge High School Basketball Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736427/oak-ridge-high-school-basketball-teamFree Image from public domain licenseGame day Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687977/game-day-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJefferson Jr. High School Football Squad Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736476/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCollege basketball post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12639373/college-basketball-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseF.H. Green With Snakes 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736331/fh-green-with-snakes-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license3D teenage boy playing basketball editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458515/teenage-boy-playing-basketball-editable-remixView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738404/photo-image-public-domain-wood-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball camp poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907301/basketball-camp-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasketball Elks Club & Maryville in Oak Ridge 1947https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738318/photo-image-public-domain-people-retroFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775940/basketball-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFriends at Swimming Pool 1947 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736480/friends-swimming-pool-1947-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseParasports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757529/parasports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGolf Course Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736336/golf-course-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license3D teenage boy playing basketball editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397094/teenage-boy-playing-basketball-editable-remixView licenseBaseball Game 1940s Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736349/baseball-game-1940s-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472928/basketball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOak Ridge High School Football vs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736419/oak-ridge-high-school-football-vsFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473103/basketball-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaseball Game Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733532/baseball-game-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain license